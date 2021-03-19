Ace Ventura 3 is in the works at Amazon, 26 years later

It’s been a long time since the world has heard from Ace Ventura. The pet detective’s last time gracing the silver screen was in 1995, for the sequel When Nature Calls.

Since then, he has appeared in animated form in the Ace Ventura: Pet Detective animated series. There was also an Ace Ventura Jr.: Pet Detective direct-to-DVD spinoff film with no involvement from any of the original actors or writers, which followed the adventures of Ventura’s estranged son.

A new feature on Morgan Creek Productions, the company that helped create the franchise, offers some exciting news for Ace Ventura fans. It has been revealed that a third installment is at long last in works. Amazon will help produce and distribute the film, which is set to land both in cinemas and on their Prime Video streaming service.

It has been confirmed that this is in fact another sequel to the original 1994 film, as opposed to a spinoff or reboot. Ace Ventura 3 is expected to star Jim Carrey and be written by Josh “Worm” Miller and Patrick Casey, the same pair who penned the screenplay for last year’s Sonic the Hedgehog film (which featured Carrey as the villainous Dr. Robotnik). All three are set to return for next year’s Sonic sequel as well.

