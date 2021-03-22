A Montreal community open letter against Quebec’s Bill 21

This collective community letter against Quebec’s Bill 21 was published within the context of the international week of action against racism 2021 surrounding the global day against racial discrimination, as recognized by the UN, on March 21.

After one year of the pandemic and the urgent need for all in society to collectively consider our total interconnectedness, for both our survival and the health of society, it is honestly incredible that Bill 21 still stands.

Today, I am sharing an open letter that I co-wrote with Ehab Lotayef and Saskia de Boer as part of attempts to sustain and continue to articulate collective opposition in Quebec to the racist Bill 21. Beyond violating both the Quebec Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms and the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, Bill 21 enforces, socially and politically, systemic racism and white supremacy in Quebec society. We say no to white supremacy, no to racism, no to Bill 21.

This law speaks to toxic elements of the Quebec political class. The CAQ pushes to enforce violent colonialist frameworks of racism that work to classify and criminalize communities already experiencing systemic oppression.

The fact that Bill 21 is “on the books” right now doesn’t mean that it can’t be defeated. There are many court cases in progress, and many are doing incredible work on that front. It is also important that we continue to publicly assert our collective rejection of this racist law and work together to ensure that it is fully defeated.

Please read below for the full letter and list of signatories.

—Stefan Christoff, March 22, 2021

The erosion of the Quebec Charter is an attack on our values

March 21 has been designated the “International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.” It provides an opportunity for every nation to reflect on its evolution in the long battle against bigotry, oppression and inequality. Here, in Quebec, we regard our Charter of Rights and Freedoms as proof of our commitment to equality and justice, but we must also reckon with the fact that we have recently fallen short.

Quebec knows the progress that can come from a good reckoning. For centuries, the Catholic Church exerted more control than the will of Quebec’s own people; it took a “Quiet Revolution” and a social movement of protest and mobilization to affect change. It was with an eye to break with tradition in favour of breaking new ground that the National Assembly enacted the Quebec Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms in 1975.

In that document it was written that: “Every person is the possessor of the fundamental freedoms, including freedom of conscience, freedom of religion, freedom of opinion, freedom of expression, freedom of peaceful assembly and freedom of association.”

This predates the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms by seven years. We did not need the federal government to step in and tell us what we already knew. Yet nearly 45 years later, the CAQ government chose to reverse course.

In 2019 they passed Bill 21, which bans people whose religious expression includes a hijab, kippah or turban, among others, from certain positions in the public service. This unjustifiably violates the rights and freedoms guaranteed by the Quebec Charter.

In order to protect Bill 21 from Quebec Charter based challenges, the CAQ government used the derogation mechanism in the Quebec Charter. It also modified the Quebec Charter and the “Act to foster adherence to State religious neutrality”, thus weakening the protections originally offered to religious freedom and equality rights.

As we ponder the true nature of Quebec values, it is worth noting that the 1975 Charter was adopted by the members of the Quebec National Assembly unanimously, while the 2019 amendments were passed by a simple majority.

We believe that Quebec should strive to remedy the mistakes of the past and become a modern, diverse and inclusive society. We are hopeful that we will be able to fulfill our boundless potential and continue to progress while we remain a society that protects the rights and freedoms of all its citizens. This can only be achieved by expanding the protections provided by our Charter, not eroding them.

Sincerely,

Saskia de Boer, Documentary Film/TV Writer

Stefan Christoff, Artist and community activist

Ehab Lotayef, President, Citizens’ Rights Movement & NL21 co-founder

Signatories

Charles Taylor, professeur, philosophe et écrivain Vincent Romani, professeur, Département de science politique, UQAM Catherine Larochelle, professeure, département d’histoire, Université de Montréal Alexandre Boulerice, député NPD de Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie Robert Leckey, Dean of the McGill University Faculty of Law Samuel Gale, professeur, Faculté de droit, Université McGill Mark S. Goldberg, PhD, professeur, Département de médecine, Université McGill Giuliana Fumagalli, mayor of Montréal’s Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension Dinaïg Stall, professeure, École supérieure de théâtre/ UQAM Ollivier Hubert, professeur titulaire, département d’histoire, Université de Montréal Heather O’Neill, Auteur Ann-Marie MacDonald O.C., auteure, dramaturge, actrice Rev. Diane Rollert, Église unitarienne de Montréal/Unitarian Church of Montreal Louigi Addario-Berry, professeur agrégé, Université McGill Hasana Sharp, professeure de philosophie, Université McGill Rachel Berger, PhD, professeure agrégée d’histoire, Université Concordia Derek Nystrom, professeur agrégé, English, McGill University Samira Laouni, Présidente-Directrice C.O.R. et coordonnatrice de la Semaine d’actions contre le racisme Michelle Hartman, professeure, Institut d’études islamiques, Université McGill Mary Ellen Davis, artiste, enseignante (Université Concordia), travailleuse culturelle Darin Barney, titulaire de la Chaire Grierson en communications, Université McGill Anna Pringle, étudiante en droit à McGill, militante avec Solidarité sans frontières Amanda Ruiz, artiste interdisciplinaire, member du Centre des travailleurs immigrants Airick Asher Woodhead, Artiste + Musicien (Doldrums) Khaoula Zoghlami, doctorante et chargée de cours, UdeM et UQAM Dolores Chew, membre fondateur du Centre communautaire des femmes sud-asiatique (SAWCC). Yasser Dhouib, Vice-président, CQFA-AACQ Association amicale canadienne qatari Marlene Hale, Wet’suwet’en, militante pour la justice climatique (Chef Maluh) Andrea Levy, PhD, auteure et éditrice Ishita Tiwary, professeure adjointe, École de cinéma Mel Hoppenheim, Université Concordia Laura Cliche, Responsable des partenariats, À propos de Pour 3 Points Jessie Stein, musicienne et étudiante au doctorat, CUNY Graduate Center Earth and Environmental Sciences Department Rahul Varma, directeur artistique, Théâtre Teesri Duniya Lori Schubert, Directrice générale, Quebec Writers' Federation (QWF) Devin Brahja Waldman, musicien Julia Eilers Smith, Curatrice de la recherche, Galerie d’art Leonard & Bina Ellen Art Gallery, Université Concordia Meryam Haddad, avocate & militante pour les droits humains Kathleen Winter, auteure Mohamed Kamel, ingénieur et militant pour les droits humains Hanadi Saad, Justice Femme Dr. Michael A. Dworkind MD.CCFP.FCFP., professeur agrégé de médecine familiale et de soins palliatifs, Université McGill Karen Boyles, artiste (Karen Tatouage Neuf doigts) Thomas Martial, artiste Ben Patrick Stidworthy, musicien Victor Tardif, membre – Courage Montréal Maya Khamala, auteure Louise Burns, CKUT Radio, 90.3 FM Catherine Pappas, Directrice générale par intérim Alternatives Clara-Swan Kennedy, animatrice, CKUT Radio, 90.3 FM Savanna Craig, CUTV Myriam Cloutier, communications et mobilisation, Alternatives Sandrine Desforges, secrétaire générale de la Fédération des associations étudiantes du campus de l’Université de Montréal (FAÉCUM) Chinois progressistes du Québec Zahia El-Masri, Fondation Canadienne-Palestinienne du Québec (FCPQ) Shirin Radjavi, Doctorante, Institute of Islamic Studies – McGill University Naomi Bénéteau Goldberg, coordinatrice du Hub de mobilisation pour la justice climatique Patricia Gélinas Boushel, travailleuse culturelle Kevin A. Gould, professeur agrégé, Department of Geography, Concordia University Mostafa Henaway, auteur, organisateur communautaire, Centre des travailleurs immigrants Abdelali Essaouis, photographe Raphaël Foisy-Couture, musicien, Small Scale Music Guillaume Vallée, cinéaste Robert Green, militant, candidat du Parti Vert pour NDG-Westmount, 2019 Meredith Fowke, auteure, producer Irmak Bahar, militant communautaire, organisateur syndical Aidan Girl, musicienne, Godspeed You! Black Emperor Miriam Ginestier, co-directrice Studio 303 Jade Marcil, présidente de l’Union étudiante du Québec (UEQ) Dustin Finer, musicien (DF) Elena Razlogova, professeure agrégée, Department of History, Concordia University English-Language Arts Network (ELAN) Alternatives Black Rose Books Lara Khattab, Docteure en sciences politiques, chargée de course en justice et droits de la personne, Institute of Interdisciplinary Studies, Carleton University Saeed Kamjoo, Musicien Antoine Bustros, Musicien Sabrina N Jafralie, Docteure, Chargé de cours et enseignante au niveau secondaire Lousnak Abdalian, Artiste Karine Jean St-Gelais, enseignante au collégial CKUT Radio, 90.3FM Doug Taylor, scénariste, Foolscap Films Norman Nawrocki, Musician Esther Bourdages, Auteure, commissaire art sonore, musique expérimentale Sarah Teixeira St Cyr, Researcher and film curator Nadine Altounji, Musician Sarita Ahooja, Community activist Faiz Abhuani, Director, Brique par brique Claire Lyke, Musician Adam Kinner, Musician Isabella Salas, BIPOC Artist, creative director and producer Genevieve Heistek, business owner, Empire Exchange Inc Jordan J. Arseneault, Artist (SéroSyndicat) Claude Rioux, Éditions de la rue Dorion Alexia Avina, Musician Will Eizlini, Musician Lisa Djevahirdjian, Labour Activist Thomas Boucher, Teacher, Visual Artist Steve Baird, community activist Noémie Beauvais, organizer at the Immigrant Workers Centre Fred Burrill, PhD Candidate, Concordia University Maya Cardin, Artist (Mayamorphosis) Nabil Abu-Thuraia, CRM Noëlle Didierjean, community organizer at the Immigrant Workers Centre Ian Ilavsky, Constellation Records Liliane Chlela, Artist, DJ Jade Barshee, Theater Artist Sarah Pagé, Musician Sarah Mangle, Artist Bianca Mugyenyi, Director, Canadian Foreign Policy Institute Benoît Scowen, community organizer at the Immigrant Workers Centre Mamadou Barry, co-founder of Statut pour les guinéens campaign Tamara Vukov, Filmmaker, Professor, UdM, Communication Department Santiago Bertolino, Filmmaker Kasim Tirmizey, Part-Time Faculty, Concordia University Freda Guttman, Artist, activist J.B. Gerald, Artist Kiva Stimac, Popolo Press Joey Calugay, Community Organizer Immigrant Workers Centre Will Prosper, Hoodstock co-founder Evelyn Mondonedo, PINAY (Filipino Women’s Organization in Quebec) Andrea Mercier, Musician (Bolduc Tout Croche) Eliza Kavtion, Musician Ludvic Moquin-Beaudry, professeur de philosophie au collégial Jesse Freeston, Filmmaker Sarah Albu, Artist Christeen Francis, Artist Joseph Sannicandro, Sound Artist AnneMarie Papillon, Artist Sean Michaels, auteur Laura Dunn, animatrice communautaire, Courage Montréal Yves Engler, auteur Paul Cadieux, producteur de films David Homel, écrivain, journaliste, traducteur Dr. Mohamed Gamal Abdelhameed, président du Canadian Institute for Strategic Studies & Development Duha Elmardi, coordonnatrice à l’éducation et à l’implication à Sustainable Concordia / Collectif Bienvenue Rustum Choksi, Professeur, université McGill William Clare Roberts, professeure associée, université McGill Dayna McCleod, artiste Adam Leith Gollner, écrivain Susan Doherty, écrivaine, Quebec Writers’ Federation Adam Gwiazda-Amsel, étudiant à l’université McGill, vice-président AÉUM, intervenant Dr. Alladin Abou Sharbin, CRM Zoë Thomas, MD FRCPC, psychiatre, Hôpital général juif / professeure auxiliaire, université McGill Bronwen Low, professeure, université McGill, Dept. of Integrated Studies in Education Ryan Van Huijstee, rédacteur et poète Stacey Tenenbaum, Cinéaste, H2L Productions Linton Garner, président, Quebec Federation of Home and School Associations (au nom du Conseil d’administration) Chinois progressistes du Québec Dr. Bachar El Solh Janette Jorgensen, animatrice et co-hôte, The Lawn Chair Soirée Stephen Brown, membre du CA du CNMC / représentant syndical du SCFP Travis Ross, enseignant à l’école publique et résident de Montréal Danji Buck-Moore, artiste, chercheur, organisateur communautaire Michael Prupas, PDG, Muse Entertainment Enterprises Julie Girard, recherchiste, film et télévision M. Jean-Paul Acco, artiste, secteur de la santé de Montréal Wiebke von Carolsfeld, cinéaste et auteure Daniel Áñez, musicien Darren Ell, enseignant et photographe Brooklyn Frizzle, étudiant à l’université McGill, VP Affaires universitaires, AÉUM Mauro Pezzente, musicien, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, co-propriétaire de la Casa Del Popolo Jan Doering, assistant-professeur de sociologie Anna Jane McIntyre, artiste visuelle Christian Favreau, militant Coalition Courage, Justice Climatique Montréal, auteur freelance Nadine Thiruchelvam, musicothérapeute et éducatrice en musique, Giant Steps School Rose Marie Whalley, enseignante à la retraite, Older Women Live CKUT 90.3FM, Canadian Voice of Women for Peace Cayley Sorochan, membre de Courage Montreal / PhD Communication Studies, université McGill Juliette Chesnel, directrice, Commissaire aux affaires francophones de l’AÉUM Nick Schofield, musicien Martin Lukacs, auteur et journaliste Andreas Iakovos Koch, organisatrice pour Divest for Human Rights Coalition, université McGill William Aeron Lewis, musicien L. Alexis Emelianoff, musicienne Camille Patry-Desjardins, travailleuse du communautaire Catherine Debard, Musician (YlangYlang) Brett Howie, Musician Claire Abraham, Musician Feroz Mehdi, Alternatives Rukaya Achhal, Community activist Émilie Monnet, directrice artistique / artistic director ONISHKA & Scène contemporaine autochtone Lucas Huang, Musician PINAY, Filipino Women’s Organization in Quebec, Organisation des femmes philippines du Québec Pierre Guerineau, Musician, Essaie pas, L’Œil Nu. Chris Robertson, Artist, La Presse du Chat Perdu. Ted Rutland, Associate Professor, Concordia University Nizar Koubaa, community activist, Anti Racist Football Montréal Catherine Lamoureux, Musician (Valeda) Nadia Moss, Artist Mariana Marcassa, Artist Mariana Frandsen, Cultural worker Mireya Bayancela, Artist Nathan McDonnell, community activist Asma Ahsan Khan, Artist Tim Lafontaine, Musician (CopCarBonfire)

