A Bird Box spinoff is in the works at Netflix

A spinoff AND a sequel to one of the streaming service’s most successful original films are in development.

Bird Box is one of Netflix’s most successful original movies. The film centres around a deathly force that kills its victims the moment they lay eyes on it, playing quite literally on the theme of facing one’s fears. Sandra Bullock plays Malorie, the main character.

Sandra Bullock starred in the incredibly successful Netflix film

Since its 2018 release, the feature has racked up close to 100 million streams. It also spawned a number of hilarious memes.

Did you get my text?"



Me:#birdbox #BirdBoxNetflix #birdboxmemes pic.twitter.com/fpggPMPO71 — Aaron J Coltman (@aaron_coltman) December 27, 2018 Bird Box is one of Netflix’s most successful original films

Today, Netflix announced the next chapter in the Bird Box franchise. A Spanish spinoff is set to start filming later this year in Spain. The yet-to-be-titled film will be written and directed by Alex and David Pastor. The Barcelona-born brothers have previously worked on notable titles such as Self/less and Netflix’s The Occupant.

Last year, Josh Malerman, the author of the novel Bird Box, which inspired the original film, revealed that a sequel is in development. It is speculated that the sequel will take cues from Malorie, Malerman’s follow-up novel to his hit book.

For more film and TV coverage, please visit the Film & TV section.