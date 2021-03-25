A beautiful Old Montreal photo to put you in the mood for spring

After a tough year and locked down winter, Montreal is experiencing a warmer than average last week of March, a very welcome burst of summer just as spring is beginning. Local photographer Freddy Arciniegas (aka Arcpixel) captured an incredible photo of Palais des Congrès in Old Montreal with the sun beautifully shining off its colourful windows. Posted three days ago via Instagram, this picture perfectly encapsulates our hopes for brighter days ahead. The fact that Palais des Congrès is a mass vaccination site is also a poignant reminder that a return to normalcy is on the horizon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Freddy | Montréal | 🇨🇦 (@arcpixel) A beautiful Old Montreal photo of Palais des Congrès by Freddy Arciniegas (aka Arcpixel) to put you in the mood for spring

Check out more of Freddy’s awesome work via Instagram or his website.

For more in Montreal life, please visit the Arts & Life section.