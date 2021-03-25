beautiful Old Montreal photo Palais des Congrès Freddy Arciniegas Arcpixel spring
A beautiful Old Montreal photo to put you in the mood for spring

by CultMTL

A sign of brighter days ahead.

After a tough year and locked down winter, Montreal is experiencing a warmer than average last week of March, a very welcome burst of summer just as spring is beginning. Local photographer Freddy Arciniegas (aka Arcpixel) captured an incredible photo of Palais des Congrès in Old Montreal with the sun beautifully shining off its colourful windows. Posted three days ago via Instagram, this picture perfectly encapsulates our hopes for brighter days ahead. The fact that Palais des Congrès is a mass vaccination site is also a poignant reminder that a return to normalcy is on the horizon.

Check out more of Freddy’s awesome work via Instagram or his website.

