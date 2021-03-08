Planetarium Montreal
$8 Thursday evenings are back at the Planetarium in Montreal

by CultMTL

OMG it’s full of stars.

With the red zone curfew having moved from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. last week, cultural institutions across Montreal have tweaked their programming schedules to offer some much needed entertainment. Espace pour la vie, which also runs the Biodome, Botanical Gardens and Insectarium, has heralded the return of $8 Thursdays at the Montreal Planetarium. Reduced-price tickets, valid Thursdays after 5:30 p.m., are already sold out for this week but are available for the weeks ahead.

The current programming at the Planetarium includes double bills of the films Birth of Planet Earth, Aurora and Continuum, presented in English and French at different times.

