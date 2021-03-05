5 million Pfizer doses to arrive in Canada ahead of schedule

In a press conference this morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke about the spring/summer timetable for COVID-19 vaccine doses, announcing that 5 million Pfizer/BioNTech doses will be arriving in Canada in June, ahead of schedule. He also noted that the 6-million-dose goal set for the end of March (ie. today) has been achieved.

“This week we begin our ramp-up phase. Throughout April and May, 1,000,000 doses per week are scheduled to arrive from Pfizer alone. Plus Moderna, plus AstraZeneca. And for June, we have good news to share this morning. Pfizer has now confirmed that they will be moving up 5 million doses from later in the summer to June. That will bring our total from 4.6 million to 9.6 million doses for that month alone. Of course that’s in addition to the other doses of the Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines that we’ll also get. A lot of doses being delivered means more people are able to get their shot.” —Justin Trudeau

Pfizer will move up delivery of 5 million vaccine doses originally scheduled to arrive in late summer, announces PM Trudeau at a news conference in Ottawa. Those doses will now arrive in June, with 9.6M total Pfizer doses now expected that month, says the PM.#COVID19 | #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/wKQNWp8n8d — CPAC (@CPAC_TV) March 30, 2021 5 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses to arrive in Canada ahead of schedule

For official info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 / Coronavirus, please click here.

For the latest news updates, please visit our News section.