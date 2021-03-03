News

3 in 4 women think gender equality in Canada has not yet been achieved

by CultMTL

Also little sign of gender equality on this question.

According to a new Leger Marketing survey, 73% of women and 53% of men do not believe that gender equality has been achieved in Canada. Almost 2 in 5 men (38%) do believe that gender equality has been achieved.

The statistics are noticeably different in the United States. Significantly fewer women in the U.S. (58%) believe that gender inequality still exists in their country. Overall, half of the respondents in the U.S. agree that gender equality has not yet been achieved, while 36% claim that is has.

3 in 4 women think gender equality in Canada has not yet been achieved

For the complete results and methodology, please visit the Leger Marketing website.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.

Posted in News
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily news website and monthly magazine focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.