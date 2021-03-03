Also little sign of gender equality on this question.

3 in 4 women think gender equality in Canada has not yet been achieved

According to a new Leger Marketing survey, 73% of women and 53% of men do not believe that gender equality has been achieved in Canada. Almost 2 in 5 men (38%) do believe that gender equality has been achieved.

The statistics are noticeably different in the United States. Significantly fewer women in the U.S. (58%) believe that gender inequality still exists in their country. Overall, half of the respondents in the U.S. agree that gender equality has not yet been achieved, while 36% claim that is has.

For the complete results and methodology, please visit the Leger Marketing website.

