25% of Canadians intend to wait for the COVID-19 vaccine they want

A new study by Leger Marketing has examined the likelihood that Canadians will accept the first COVID-19 vaccine that becomes available to them. According to the survey results, 25% of Canadians who have not already received a COVID-19 vaccine intend to wait for the vaccine they want. Of those respondents, 67% reveal they would wait more than an extra month to receive their preferred vaccine. Conversely, a lower percentage of Americans plan to wait for a specific COVID-19 vaccine, at 21%.

Four COVID-19 vaccines have been approved in Canada, and all have been proven effective against the virus.

