WATCH: Emma Stone plays a punk rock Disney villain in Cruella

The first trailer for the 101 Dalmatians prequel is here.

Today Disney released the first trailer for Cruella, starring Emma Stone as the iconic villain Cruella De Vil. The 101 Dalmatians prequel is scheduled to be released in U.S. theatres on May 28.

The film was directed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya, Fright Night) and co-stars Emma Thompson, Mark Strong and Paul Walter Hauser. Glenn Close, who played the role of Cruella de Vil in the 1996 live-action remake of 101 Dalmatians, is the executive producer.

Watch the trailer here:

Emma Stone in Disney’s Cruella (trailer)

