WATCH: “Mirage,” the new video by Montreal singer Alex Nicol

Nearly a year after releasing his debut solo album All for Nada, Montreal singer-songwriter Alex Nicol has unveiled a surreal new music video for the song “Mirage.”

“Mirage is a song about the questioning of reality, and the acceptance of the absurdity of reality. I released it on the precipice of the COVID pandemic, just before the fabric of the world began to crumble.” —Alex Nicol

Here’s what the video’s director Big Shot (aka George Simeo) had to say about the concept:

“This video is a surreal tribute to the absurd world we’re living in: where the fabric of social reality is called into question, and truth is a matter of opinion — just make sure you have enough views! Welcome to Mirage, where every scene is tampered with, just enough, to leave you wondering, ‘Is that really in the shot?’ We also explore the future of live events in glorified isolation, the feeling of wanderlust with no place to go and the secret plans of billionaires. Something for everyone!” —Big Shot (aka George Simeo)

Watch the video here:

“Mirage” by Alex Nicol

For more about Nicol and All for Nada, please visit his Bandcamp page.

