WATCH: Cadence Weapon and Jacques Greene get cinematic in “Senna”

This is the first single from the forthcoming album Parallel World.

Edmonton-born, currently Toronto-based former Montrealer Cadence Weapon has released a new video today, the first single from his next album Parallel World, out April 30 via Entertainment One. It promises to be Cadence Weapon’s most politically charged record to date, addressing systemic racism, structural inequality, police profiling, gentrification, the internet’s pervasive effects on our lives and the surveillance state that disproportionately punishes Black people.

The song “SENNA” was inspired by legendary Brazilian F1 driver Ayrton Senna, particularly a 2010 documentary about the racer’s life story. Montreal producer Jacques Greene (who’s now also based in Toronto) is featured on the track, following previous collaborations on two tracks from Cadence Weapon’s self-titled 2018 album and one track from Greene’s 2019 album Dawn Chorus:

“When we work together, we usually create songs that exist between the margins of genre. Whenever we tap into a vibe that feels like we’re verging on new sonic territory and we don’t know what to call it, we usually lean into that feeling. That’s what we did on ‘SENNA.’” —Cadence Weapon

The video for “SENNA,” directed by Scott Pilgrim and produced by Toronto studio Pique, was created with financial support from the MVP Project, a joint initiative of RBCxMusic and the Prism Prize (administered by the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television). Montrealers will dig a couple of visual shout-outs to a certain Petite-Patrie restaurant and a legit-iconic event from the city’s history.

Watch the video here:

“Senna” by Cadence Weapon ft. Jacques Greene

For more about Cadence Weapon, please visit his website.

For more music coverage, please visit the Music section.