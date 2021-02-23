TONIGHT: Jeremy Dutcher performs live on PHI Centre’s Infrared show

Toronto-based singer and songwriter Jeremy Dutcher is performing tonight, Tuesday, Feb. 23, as part of the nocturnal broadcast series Infrared. The live performative art all-nighter is an initiative of the Montreal multidisciplinary art space PHI Centre.

Jeremy Dutcher comes from the Tobique First Nation in New Brunswick. He’s a classically trained operatic tenor whose 2018 album Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa won both the Polaris Prize and a Juno for Indigenous album of the year.

Infrared runs nightly through March 7, from 7:30 p.m. till 7 a.m. For more information and to tune in, please visit the PHI Centre website.

