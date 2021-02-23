Jeremy Dutcher Infrared PHI Centre
Music

TONIGHT: Jeremy Dutcher performs live on PHI Centre’s Infrared show

by CultMTL

Infrared is a 12-hour broadcast running nightly through March 7.

Toronto-based singer and songwriter Jeremy Dutcher is performing tonight, Tuesday, Feb. 23, as part of the nocturnal broadcast series Infrared. The live performative art all-nighter is an initiative of the Montreal multidisciplinary art space PHI Centre.

Jeremy Dutcher comes from the Tobique First Nation in New Brunswick. He’s a classically trained operatic tenor whose 2018 album Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa won both the Polaris Prize and a Juno for Indigenous album of the year.

Infrared runs nightly through March 7, from 7:30 p.m. till 7 a.m. For more information and to tune in, please visit the PHI Centre website.

For more music coverage, please visit the Music section.

Posted in Music
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.