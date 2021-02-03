Music

The Weeknd will play Montreal Feb. 3 as part of his After Hours tour

The 66-show world tour comes to Montreal exactly a year from today.

Ahead of his Super Bowl halftime show this Sunday, the Weeknd has just announced the dates of his 66-show 2022 After Hours world tour. The Weeknd will play Montreal on Feb. 3, exactly a year from today. Other Canadian stops are Vancouver, Edmonton, Winnipeg and Toronto.

The show, produced by Evenko, will take place at the Bell Centre and ticket prices start at $43. Note that a number of tickets have already been sold as this is technically a postponement of a show originally scheduled for July 2, 2020. Tickets for that date will be honoured. For more details and to buy tickets, please click here.

