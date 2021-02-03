The Weeknd will play Montreal Feb. 3 as part of his After Hours tour

Ahead of his Super Bowl halftime show this Sunday, the Weeknd has just announced the dates of his 66-show 2022 After Hours world tour. The Weeknd will play Montreal on Feb. 3, exactly a year from today. Other Canadian stops are Vancouver, Edmonton, Winnipeg and Toronto.
The show, produced by Evenko, will take place at the Bell Centre and ticket prices start at $43. Note that a number of tickets have already been sold as this is technically a postponement of a show originally scheduled for July 2, 2020. Tickets for that date will be honoured. For more details and to buy tickets, please click here.
For more music coverage, please visit our Music section.