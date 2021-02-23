The Simpsons’ Dr. Hibbert finds new voice actor

Since 1990, The Simpsons‘ Dr. Hibbert has been voiced by Harry Shearer. This past Sunday’s “DiaryQueen” episode marks the final time Shearer will voice the jubilant doctor.

Kevin Michael Richardson is set to replace Shearer as Dr. Hibbert, beginning this Sunday with an episode entitled “Wad Goals.” Richardson is a seasoned voice actor who has appeared as minor characters on the show periodically since 2009. Some of his Simpsons appearances include voicing Jimi Hendrix, Tupac Shakur and “Jamaican Krusty.”

This is not the first time The Simpsons has replaced a voice actor. Last January, Hank Azaria stepped down from the role of Apu, the Indian convenience store clerk. This was following a documentary titled The Problem With Apu, which outlined the troubling nature of the character.

Hank Azaria also stepped down from the role of Carl Carlson. Becker actor Alex Désert has served as his replacement since September. In June, it was reported that 20th Century Television would replace all of the white voice actors who voiced characters of colour. This included Family Guy as well. Elsewhere Netflix’s Big Mouth and Apple TV+’s Central Park also recast Black actors in roles of black characters.

