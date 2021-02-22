Montreal’s most historic hotel has once again been ranked #1.

The Ritz-Carlton, Montreal has been named the best hotel in Canada

U.S. News & World Report released their Best Hotels in Canada list earlier this month, and the Ritz-Carlton, Montreal has taken the #1 spot. Second and third place were awarded to the Rosewood Hotel Georgia in Vancouver, B.C. and the Fogo Island Inn in Joe Batt’s Arm, NL, respectively. The only other Quebec hotel to appear in the top 10 was the Chateau Frontenac in Quebec City, which took ninth place.

The Ritz-Carlton, Montreal celebrated the honour on Instagram, where they noted that the ranking is even more meaningful given the current times we’re living in.

“U.S News announces the Ritz-Carlton, Montreal as the Best Hotel in Canada, a recognition more meaningful during these challenging times. A testament to our team’s passion and dedication in making us leaders in luxury and hospitality.” — The Ritz-Carlton, Montreal

The U.S. News & World Report travel rankings are based on a combination of expert reviews and user opinions. In order for hotels to qualify for their list, they must provide luxury accommodations (4-stars and up), and have at least 20 rooms.

The Ritz-Carlton, which was also voted #1 in the Best of MTL last year, has been offering staycation experiences since the hotel’s reopening in August. Check out some of their packages here.

For the complete list of the Best Hotels in Canada, please visit the U.S. News & World Report website.

For more on Montreal life, please visit the Life section.