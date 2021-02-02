“For all of Quebec, that’s where it ends.”

Museums, salons and retail to reopen; the curfew will continue

In a 5 p.m. press conference, Quebec Premier François Legault announced that across Quebec, as of Monday, Feb. 8, the curfew and ban on gatherings will remain but non-essential retail (including inside shopping malls), hair salons and museums will reopen. In addition, students at CEGEPs and universities will gradually be able to return to in-person classes. Mandatory working from home will also continue across the province.

In six regions of Quebec, namely Gaspésie-Île-de-la-Madeleine, Bas-Saint-Laurent, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Côte-Nord, Nord-du-Québec and Abitibi-Témiscamingue, restaurants, gyms, movie theatres will be able to reopen. The curfew in these orange zones will be 9:30 p.m. instead of 8 p.m.

Legault is strongly discouraging travel between regions and zones.

The measures announced today will remain in place until at least Feb. 22.



This is a developing story that will be updated.

