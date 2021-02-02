News

Museums, salons and retail to reopen; the curfew will continue

by CultMTL

“For all of Quebec, that’s where it ends.”

In a 5 p.m. press conference, Quebec Premier François Legault announced that across Quebec, as of Monday, Feb. 8, the curfew and ban on gatherings will remain but non-essential retail (including inside shopping malls), hair salons and museums will reopen. In addition, students at CEGEPs and universities will gradually be able to return to in-person classes. Mandatory working from home will also continue across the province.

In six regions of Quebec, namely Gaspésie-Île-de-la-Madeleine, Bas-Saint-Laurent, Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Côte-Nord, Nord-du-Québec and Abitibi-Témiscamingue, restaurants, gyms, movie theatres will be able to reopen. The curfew in these orange zones will be 9:30 p.m. instead of 8 p.m.

Legault is strongly discouraging travel between regions and zones.

The measures announced today will remain in place until at least Feb. 22.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.

Posted in News
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.