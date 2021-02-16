The COVID-19 vaccine works: 0 deaths, 4 severe cases in 523,000 people

The study was conducted among nearly half a million Israelis who’d received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The Times of Israel is reporting that a study of nearly half a million fully vaccinated Israelis proves the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of the 523,000 people who’d received both doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, 544 were infected after the fact (0.1%) but only four cases were severe, and there were no deaths.

Based on this study, the effectiveness rate is 93% percent. The Maccabi Healthcare Services compared the immunized group to a “diverse” control group of unvaccinated people.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.