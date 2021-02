For the love of Montreal bagels.

St-Viateur bagels are going heart-shaped for Valentine’s Day

The internationally renowned specialists in Montreal bagels, St-Viateur Bagel, are selling heart-shaped sesames for Valentine’s Day. Quantities are said to be limited, and available in-store only on Saturday and Sunday. Advance reservations are recommended.

For more on St-Viateur Bagel, please visit the shop’s website.

