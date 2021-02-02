Sir Captain Tom Moore has died

World War II veteran Tom Moore has died, according to The Guardian. Moore became famous in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic for raising money for the U.K.’s National Health Service (NHS). He had been in the hospital with pneumonia and was not able to get his COVID-19 vaccine due to his condition. He subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. Sir Captain Tom Moore, who was 100 years old, raised 33-million pounds for the NHS by doing 100 laps around his garden.

RIP Captain Tom.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.