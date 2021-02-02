sir captain tom moore died 100
Sir Captain Tom Moore has died

RIP Captain Tom.

World War II veteran Tom Moore has died, according to The Guardian. Moore became famous in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic for raising money for the U.K.’s National Health Service (NHS). He had been in the hospital with pneumonia and was not able to get his COVID-19 vaccine due to his condition. He subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. Sir Captain Tom Moore, who was 100 years old, raised 33-million pounds for the NHS by doing 100 laps around his garden.

