Rebecca Black releases “Friday” 10th anniversary remix

It’s been 10 years since Rebecca Black released her polarizing “Friday” single. Shortly after it came out, the song became a viral hit and was dubbed one of the worst songs of all time. The song’s music video was the most viewed YouTube video in 2011.

In celebration of a decade of “Friday,” Rebecca Black has released a remix of the song with an absolutely stacked lineup. Produced by 100 Gecs’ Dylan Brady, the remix also features Big Freedia, 3OH!3 and Dorian Electra. The 10th anniversary edition of “Friday” is accompanied by an equally eccentric music video, which draws as much inspiration from Blade Runner as it does early 2010s meme culture.

“I’d had the idea to do this remix of ‘Friday’ for years leading up to now, but honestly it was also mildly insane for me to think anyone else would want to be a part of it. As I started talking about it with other artists and producers, I couldn’t believe how stoked people were about it. I am thrilled to have some of my favourite artists (and people) as a part of this moment — Dylan Brady, Dorian Electra, Big Freedia, 3OH!3.” —Rebecca Black

The remix could not come at a more fitting time. On top of the 10th anniversary celebration, the original “Friday” was certified Gold by the RIAA last week.

