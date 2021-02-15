While our neighbour to the west is suffering the most.

Quebec is the province with the best mental health during COVID-19

A new study by Leger Marketing found that mental health in Canada is at its worst since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the amount of Canadians claiming their mental health is very good or better resting at 29%. The same study also found that, of all the provinces in Canada, Quebec had the highest percentage of people who rated their mental health as very good or excellent, at 38%.

The province whose respondents rated their mental health the lowest was Ontario (24%). Presently, 3 out of 10 people in Ontario (29%) rate their mental health negatively.

For the full list of results and methodology, please click here. Please note that free 24/7 mental health support is just a phone call away via Wellness Together Canada.

