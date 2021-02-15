covid-19 statistics numbers recoveries active cases
News

Quebec is the province with the best mental health during COVID-19

by CultMTL

While our neighbour to the west is suffering the most.

A new study by Leger Marketing found that mental health in Canada is at its worst since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the amount of Canadians claiming their mental health is very good or better resting at 29%. The same study also found that, of all the provinces in Canada, Quebec had the highest percentage of people who rated their mental health as very good or excellent, at 38%.

The province whose respondents rated their mental health the lowest was Ontario (24%). Presently, 3 out of 10 people in Ontario (29%) rate their mental health negatively.

Quebec is the province in Canada with the best mental health during COVID-19

For the full list of results and methodology, please click here. Please note that free 24/7 mental health support is just a phone call away via Wellness Together Canada.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.

Posted in News
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.