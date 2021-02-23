Quebec invests $3.6-million in permanent location for Resilience Montreal

In a move that’s being called unprecedented, the Quebec government has invested $3.6-million in buying a permanent location for Resilience Montreal, an organization that works primarily with homeless people from Indigenous communities who gather in Cabot Square. According to CBC, Resilience has been operating out of a nearby space that used to be a restaurant, but the lease expires in the spring. The new funding, via the province’s Secrétariat aux affaires autochtones, will allow for the purchase of another space near Cabot Square that will be used as a day shelter.

Resilience Montreal will receive 3.6 million $ from SAA plus 1.5 million from private foundations to buy and operate in a new building. 🙏🙏🙏 so thankful to @IanLafreniere @fgmontreal and so many more for your support

What an incredible day! — Nakuset S (@NakusetS) February 22, 2021 Resilience Montreal executive director Nakuset reacts to the investment

Quebec Indigenous Affairs Minister ​Ian Lafrenière made the announcement about the funding in a press conference on Monday, alongside Chantal Rouleau (Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montreal Region) and Tasha Lackman, vice-president of the Foundation of Greater Montreal. Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante commented on the investment:

“Thank you @IanLafreniere and the foundations for your support to Resilience MTL supporting their move to a permanent location. @MTL_Ville will continue to support @NakusetS to carry out this project which is making a difference in the lives of the most vulnerable.”

Merci @IanLafreniere et les fondations pour votre appui à Résilience MTL appuyant leur déménagement dans un endroit permanent. @MTL_Ville continuera d’offrir son soutien à @NakusetS pour mener à bien ce projet qui fait une différence dans la vie des plus vulnérables #polmtl https://t.co/7bkKD2lC4J — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) February 23, 2021 Mayor Valérie Plante on the investment by the Quebec government

