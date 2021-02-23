COVID-19 vaccine appointments for people 85+ in Quebec begin Thursday

Appointments can be made online or by phone for people born in 1936 or earlier.

Quebec Premier François Legault made a vaccine rollout announcement at the Olympic Stadium in Montreal, explaining that people over 85 (born in 1936 or earlier) can make appointments online or by phone beginning this Thursday. This contradicts the news that broke earlier today suggesting that all Quebecers over 80 and Montrealers over 70 would be able to book their vaccination next week. Legault confirmed that vaccination for the next groups would be accelerated in Montreal and that the entirety of the vulnerable population would have their first shots within the next few weeks.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

