Predictions for the 2021 Golden Globes winners

The betting odds and predictions from Las Vegas and Hollywood.

The Golden Globes are being handed out tonight, and the industry predictions and betting odds for who will win the coveted Hollywood Foreign Press Association awards are rolling in from Hollywood and Las Vegas. Here’s a look at the predictions for which films, actors, directors and screenwriters will win Golden Globes tonight, based on the forecast from Variety, Vanity Fair, OnlineBetting.com and GoldDerby.com.

Best Motion Picture, Drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Hollywood: Nomadland or The Trial of the Chicago 7 (split)

Las Vegas: The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Actor, Motion Picture, Drama

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Hollywood: Chadwick Boseman

Las Vegas: Chadwick Boseman

Best Actress, Motion Picture, Drama

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Hollywood: Carey Mulligan

Las Vegas: Carey Mulligan

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Hollywood: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm or Hamilton (split)

Las Vegas: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm or Hamilton (split)

Best Actor, Motion Picture, Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden, The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Hollywood: Sacha Baron Cohen

Las Vegas: Sacha Baron Cohen

Best Actress, Motion Picture, Comedy

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson, Music

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Hollywood: Maria Bakalova

Las Vegas: Maria Bakalova

Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto, The Little Things

Bill Murray, On the Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami…

Hollywood: Daniel Kaluuya or Sacha Baron Cohen (split)

Las Vegas: Daniel Kaluuya

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Helena Zengel, News of the World

Hollywood: Glenn Close or Olivia Colman (split)

Las Vegas: Amanda Seyfried

Best Director, Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Regina King, One Night in Miami…

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Hollywood: Chloé Zhao

Las Vegas: Chloé Zhao

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher, Mank

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton, The Father

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Hollywood: Aaron Sorkin

Las Vegas: Aaron Sorkin

As per the unusual formatting required due to the pandemic, the 2021 Golden Globes show will be divided between coasts, presided over by Tina Fey at the Rainbow Room in New York City and Amy Poehler at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. Nominees will be present in person at both sites, with some Zooming in from locations around the world.

The Golden Globes pre-show begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBC, with the main show beginning at 8 p.m. on NBC and CTV.

