Predictions for the 2021 Golden Globes winners

The Golden Globes are being handed out tonight, and the industry predictions and betting odds for who will win the coveted Hollywood Foreign Press Association awards are rolling in from Hollywood and Las Vegas. Here’s a look at the predictions for which films, actors, directors and screenwriters will win Golden Globes tonight, based on the forecast from Variety, Vanity Fair, OnlineBetting.com and GoldDerby.com.
Best Motion Picture, Drama
The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Hollywood: Nomadland or The Trial of the Chicago 7 (split)
Las Vegas: The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Actor, Motion Picture, Drama
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Hollywood: Chadwick Boseman
Las Vegas: Chadwick Boseman
Best Actress, Motion Picture, Drama
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Hollywood: Carey Mulligan
Las Vegas: Carey Mulligan
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom
Hollywood: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm or Hamilton (split)
Las Vegas: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm or Hamilton (split)
Best Actor, Motion Picture, Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden, The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
Hollywood: Sacha Baron Cohen
Las Vegas: Sacha Baron Cohen
Best Actress, Motion Picture, Comedy
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson, Music
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
Hollywood: Maria Bakalova
Las Vegas: Maria Bakalova
Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami…
Hollywood: Daniel Kaluuya or Sacha Baron Cohen (split)
Las Vegas: Daniel Kaluuya
Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Hollywood: Glenn Close or Olivia Colman (split)
Las Vegas: Amanda Seyfried
Best Director, Motion Picture
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Regina King, One Night in Miami…
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Hollywood: Chloé Zhao
Las Vegas: Chloé Zhao
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher, Mank
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton, The Father
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Hollywood: Aaron Sorkin
Las Vegas: Aaron Sorkin
As per the unusual formatting required due to the pandemic, the 2021 Golden Globes show will be divided between coasts, presided over by Tina Fey at the Rainbow Room in New York City and Amy Poehler at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. Nominees will be present in person at both sites, with some Zooming in from locations around the world.
The Golden Globes pre-show begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBC, with the main show beginning at 8 p.m. on NBC and CTV.
See all the nominees here. For more 2021 Golden Globes predictions from Hollywood (including the many TV categories not included here), please visit Variety and Vanity Fair.
For more film and TV coverage, please visit the Film & TV section.