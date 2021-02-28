film Predictions for the 2021 Golden Globes awards Sacha Baron Cohen Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Predictions for the 2021 Golden Globes winners

by CultMTL

The betting odds and predictions from Las Vegas and Hollywood.

The Golden Globes are being handed out tonight, and the industry predictions and betting odds for who will win the coveted Hollywood Foreign Press Association awards are rolling in from Hollywood and Las Vegas. Here’s a look at the predictions for which films, actors, directors and screenwriters will win Golden Globes tonight, based on the forecast from Variety, Vanity Fair, OnlineBetting.com and GoldDerby.com.

Best Motion Picture, Drama

The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7

Hollywood: Nomadland or The Trial of the Chicago 7 (split)

Las Vegas: The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Actor, Motion Picture, Drama

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Hollywood: Chadwick Boseman

Las Vegas: Chadwick Boseman

Best Actress, Motion Picture, Drama

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Hollywood: Carey Mulligan

Las Vegas: Carey Mulligan

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom

Hollywood: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm or Hamilton (split)

Las Vegas: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm or Hamilton (split)

Best Actor, Motion Picture, Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden, The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Hollywood: Sacha Baron Cohen

Las Vegas: Sacha Baron Cohen

Best Actress, Motion Picture, Comedy

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson, Music
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Hollywood: Maria Bakalova

Las Vegas: Maria Bakalova

Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami…

Hollywood: Daniel Kaluuya or Sacha Baron Cohen (split)

Las Vegas: Daniel Kaluuya

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the World

Hollywood: Glenn Close or Olivia Colman (split)

Las Vegas: Amanda Seyfried

Best Director, Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Regina King, One Night in Miami…
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Hollywood: Chloé Zhao

Las Vegas: Chloé Zhao

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher, Mank
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton, The Father
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Hollywood: Aaron Sorkin

Las Vegas: Aaron Sorkin

As per the unusual formatting required due to the pandemic, the 2021 Golden Globes show will be divided between coasts, presided over by Tina Fey at the Rainbow Room in New York City and Amy Poehler at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. Nominees will be present in person at both sites, with some Zooming in from locations around the world.

The Golden Globes pre-show begins at 7 p.m. ET on NBC, with the main show beginning at 8 p.m. on NBC and CTV.

See all the nominees here. For more 2021 Golden Globes predictions from Hollywood (including the many TV categories not included here), please visit Variety and Vanity Fair.

