Pointe-à-Callière museum reopens Feb. 11 with A Railroad to Dreams

The archaeology museum is also displaying a new pirates exhibition as well as a real DeLorean.

After being closed since Oct. 1 alongside all Montreal museums due to Quebec’s COVID-19 red zone restrictions, the city’s archeology and history museum Pointe-à-Callière will be reopening this Thursday, Feb. 11 with the brand new exhibition A Railroad to Dreams. The exhibition will provide a technological and historical look at railroad systems and will include hundreds of model trains and railway objects, as well as archive photos, videos and audio “that plunge you into the hustle and bustle of a grand station.” You can also expect some history on the Canadian railway and how it helped develop the city of Montreal.

“Trains evoke a spirit of adventure, a thirst for discovery, and fond memories of all the people we have met, reunited with or said goodbye to on a station platform. Trains are often a first childhood toy and a true passion for adults! Pointe-à-Callière invites you to board A Railroad to Dreams, a captivating exhibition about the world of model trains.”

Movie lovers can also get a look at a real DeLorean car, just like the one in the Back to the Future films, and get a photo taken on the Platform 9¾, as seen in the Harry Potter films.

The museum is also reopening with a new permanent family exhibition called Come Aboard! Pirates or Privateers?, “an immersive and interactive seafaring adventure taking place in the days of New France.”

A Railroad to Dreams is on Pointe-à-Callière until Sept. 6. For more details about programming and COVID-19 safety measures at the museum (350 Place Royale) and to reserve tickets, please visit their website.

