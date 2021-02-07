Valérie Plante just ripped into the mayor of Pierrefonds-Roxboro

This morning Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante posted an angry tweet directed at Dimitrios Jim Beis, the mayor of Pierrefonds-Roxboro, for a plan to raze part of a West Island forest to build a seniors’ home. This follows Beis’s lack of support for the Grand Parc de l’Ouest project.
“This makes me really angry. After failing to protect the lands of Grand Parc de l’Ouest, the mayor of Pierrefonds-Roxboro Jim Beis is doing it again with a project that will destroy a forest. We are in 2021, not 1950!“—Valérie Plante
For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.