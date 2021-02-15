montreal strip club bar exxxotica
News

Montreal strip club Exxxotica is officially done

by CultMTL

“End of an era.”

The Parc Avenue strip club Bar Exxxotica, established in 1996, is closing for good as the building has been sold. FNoMTL posted a photo of the bar’s facade with a SOLD sign on the door.

Montreal strip club Exxxotica on Parc Avenue is officially done

According to the listing, the building in which Exxxotica is situated was for sale for $2.9-million and is a “semi-commercial building consisting of two commercial units with [an] unfinished basement presently being used as storage.” The building, which was built in 1943, also features a residential apartment on the third floor.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.

Posted in News
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.