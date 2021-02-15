Montreal strip club Exxxotica is officially done

The Parc Avenue strip club Bar Exxxotica, established in 1996, is closing for good as the building has been sold. FNoMTL posted a photo of the bar’s facade with a SOLD sign on the door.

According to the listing, the building in which Exxxotica is situated was for sale for $2.9-million and is a “semi-commercial building consisting of two commercial units with [an] unfinished basement presently being used as storage.” The building, which was built in 1943, also features a residential apartment on the third floor.

