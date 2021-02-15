Montreal prepares for snow storm of epic proportions

Following a light dusting this afternoon, Montreal can expect a “potent” snow storm overnight Monday and throughout Tuesday, with significant accumulation and strong winds. The Weather Network is forecasting between 15 and 20 centimetres and heavy, blowing snow through the day on Tuesday, creating storm conditions that could reduce visibility considerably during rush hour. This weather warning applies to Montreal and the entire Southern Quebec and Southern Ontario regions.

Mayor Valérie Plante is urging caution for anyone out on the streets tomorrow.

Southern #Ontario and Quebec are in for substantial amounts of snowfall through Tuesday as a potent winter storm will sweep through the provinces. #ONstorm #ONwx #QCstorm #meteoqc — The Weather Network (@weathernetwork) February 15, 2021 Snow storm warning in effect for Montreal, Southern Quebec and Ontario

For more, please visit the Life section.