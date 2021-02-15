Montreal police issued 477 tickets last week, 280 for breaking curfew

More curfew tickets than last week, but fewer tickets overall.

Montreal police have announced that they received 428 calls from Feb. 8 to 14 regarding COVID-19 public health measures and violations. This is a decrease in the number of calls from the previous week, which were 448 (-20). The SPVM also confirmed that Montreal police handed out 477 tickets, down 109 from the previous week, including 280 (+61) for breaking curfew.

While stores, museums and hair salons were allowed to reopen last week, there is no indication that the 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew will be lifted until at least Feb. 22, based on the Quebec government’s announcement.

Données #COVID19 | Du 8 au 14 février, le #SPVM a reçu 428 appels en lien avec l'application du décret de la Santé publique. Les policiers ont remis 477 constats ou RIG et, de ce nombre, 280 ont été émis pour le non-respect du couvre-feu. pic.twitter.com/nVyvqmDssY — Police Montréal (@SPVM) February 15, 2021



