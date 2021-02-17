Olympic Stadium to be transformed into mass COVID-19 vaccination site

The latest spot to get your shot, opening “in the coming weeks.”

The Olympic Stadium is the latest venue to be designated a mass COVID-19 vaccination site, serving the East End of Montreal — though Montrealers from any part of the city can get their shot at the Big O if they like, in accordance with the vaccine priority list, which is as follows:

80 years old and up

70 to 79 years old

60 to 69 years old

Adults under 60 with a risk of complications from COVID-19

Essential workers and other healthcare workers

Other adults

The CIUSSS de l’Est will be hiring hundreds of vaccinators for the new site, and is looking at converting other buildings in the area into vaccination clinics.

Plans have previously been announced to provide the vaccine at Décarie Square, a Parc Avenue office building in Parc Ex and the Bill-Durnan Arena, and vaccinations are already underway at Palais des Congrès.

In the U.S., football stadiums across the country are being used for COVID-19 vaccination.

