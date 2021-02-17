Just for Laughs 2021 promises stand-up faves and star-studded conversations

Planning is underway for the 39th edition of Montreal comedy festival Just for Laughs, to take place in a hybrid format from July 15 to 31, 2021. While Just for Laughs has confirmed that its industry conference Comedypro will be entirely virtual, it remains to be determined how much of the festival’s stand-up comedy programming will be in-person vs. online.

From the press release:

“In the coming months, the festival will determine the scope and nature of the live and online performances; however, fans and industry can rest assured that their favourite stand-up performances, star-studded In Conversations, powerful and poignant keynote speeches will all be included in the mix.”

Just for Laughs 2021 headliners and more festival programming details will be announced this winter.

Submissions are now being accepted for the Eat My Shorts short-film program (top selections will be screened digitally from July 26–31, and voted upon by a jury) and Stand Up and Pitch ’21 (series pitches and short films — see the details here).

The 2020 edition of Just for Laughs was postponed till October and went ahead as a two-day all-virtual event.

