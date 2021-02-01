COVID-19 Montreal neighbourhoods
Updated Montreal COVID-19 cases by neighbourhood

There have been 94,863 known infections of COVID-19 in the city. Here’s how that number breaks down by borough.

According to Santé Québec, as of 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 1, there have been 94,863 total cases of COVID-19 in Montreal since the start of the pandemic, with 343 new cases in the city over the last 24 hours. There are 890 new cases across the province. See the number of total and new Coronavirus cases, deaths and more stats by Montreal neighbourhood (last updated by Santé Montréal on Jan. 29) below:

BOROUGH OR RELATED CITYNUMBER OF NEW CASES REPORTED, LAST 24 HOURSNUMBER OF CASES, LAST 14 DAYSCASE RATE PER 100,000 PEOPLE, LAST 14 DAYSCUMULATIVE NUMBER OF CASES, SINCE THE START OF THE PANDEMICCUMULATIVE RATE OF CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE, SINCE THE START OF THE PANDEMIC
Ahuntsic – Cartierville61746555.77,4135522.0
Anjou12302705.72 4075 624.4
Baie-D’Urfé0<5np671,752.6
Beaconsfield-139201.83161635.3
Côte-des-Neiges – Notre-Dame-de-Grâce52770462.48,1964 921.9
Côte-Saint-Luc-298302.01,8875 815.5
Dollard des Ormeaux12185378.31,8683,820.1
Dorval<552274.05783,045.3
Hampstead<533473.32864,101.5
Kirkland024119.14772367.1
Lachine-1156350.62 1364,801.2
LaSalle13300390.43 9575 148.8
L’Île-Bizard – Sainte-Geneviève<590488.87874,274.2
Mercier – Hochelaga-Maisonneuve45514377.96 3134,641.1
Montreal East<519493.51975,116.9
Montreal-North30589699.26 9258 221.1
Montreal West010198.01182336.6
Mont Royal540197.38314098.4
Outremont<545187.99563,991.0
Pierrefonds – Roxboro16263379.52,7734,001.6
Plateau-Mont-Royal13251241.33 2643 138.5
Pointe-Claire044140.27632431.5
Rivière-des-Prairies – Pointe-aux-Trembles57626586.56,5266,113.7
Rosemont – La Petite Patrie20385275.85,2923,791.1
Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue09np1012,037.1
Saint Laurent32521527.25,0785 138.2
Saint-Leonard48565721.55 3546 837.4
Senneville0<5np212280.1
SudWest<5211270.02 8933,701.8
Verdun7158228.22 2793292.0
Ville-Marie6345386.93,5433 973.3
Villeray – Saint-Michel – Parc-Extension37750521.47,7185 365.2
Westmount<555270.85642,776.7
Territory to be confirmed58871,563
Montreal total5378 287401.293,4474,523.8

See Santé Montréal’s updates on COVID-19 cases by Montreal neighbourhood here.

For official info from the Government of Canada on COVID-19 / Coronavirusplease click here.

For more updates on COVID-19 / Coronavirusplease visit our News section.

