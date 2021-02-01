Updated Montreal COVID-19 cases by neighbourhood

There have been 94,863 known infections of COVID-19 in the city. Here’s how that number breaks down by borough.

According to Santé Québec, as of 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 1, there have been 94,863 total cases of COVID-19 in Montreal since the start of the pandemic, with 343 new cases in the city over the last 24 hours. There are 890 new cases across the province. See the number of total and new Coronavirus cases, deaths and more stats by Montreal neighbourhood (last updated by Santé Montréal on Jan. 29) below:

BOROUGH OR RELATED CITY NUMBER OF NEW CASES REPORTED, LAST 24 HOURS NUMBER OF CASES, LAST 14 DAYS CASE RATE PER 100,000 PEOPLE, LAST 14 DAYS CUMULATIVE NUMBER OF CASES, SINCE THE START OF THE PANDEMIC CUMULATIVE RATE OF CASES PER 100,000 PEOPLE, SINCE THE START OF THE PANDEMIC Ahuntsic – Cartierville 61 746 555.7 7,413 5522.0 Anjou 12 302 705.7 2 407 5 624.4 Baie-D’Urfé 0 <5 np 67 1,752.6 Beaconsfield -1 39 201.8 316 1635.3 Côte-des-Neiges – Notre-Dame-de-Grâce 52 770 462.4 8,196 4 921.9 Côte-Saint-Luc -2 98 302.0 1,887 5 815.5 Dollard des Ormeaux 12 185 378.3 1,868 3,820.1 Dorval <5 52 274.0 578 3,045.3 Hampstead <5 33 473.3 286 4,101.5 Kirkland 0 24 119.1 477 2367.1 Lachine -1 156 350.6 2 136 4,801.2 LaSalle 13 300 390.4 3 957 5 148.8 L’Île-Bizard – Sainte-Geneviève <5 90 488.8 787 4,274.2 Mercier – Hochelaga-Maisonneuve 45 514 377.9 6 313 4,641.1 Montreal East <5 19 493.5 197 5,116.9 Montreal-North 30 589 699.2 6 925 8 221.1 Montreal West 0 10 198.0 118 2336.6 Mont Royal 5 40 197.3 831 4098.4 Outremont <5 45 187.9 956 3,991.0 Pierrefonds – Roxboro 16 263 379.5 2,773 4,001.6 Plateau-Mont-Royal 13 251 241.3 3 264 3 138.5 Pointe-Claire 0 44 140.2 763 2431.5 Rivière-des-Prairies – Pointe-aux-Trembles 57 626 586.5 6,526 6,113.7 Rosemont – La Petite Patrie 20 385 275.8 5,292 3,791.1 Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue 0 9 np 101 2,037.1 Saint Laurent 32 521 527.2 5,078 5 138.2 Saint-Leonard 48 565 721.5 5 354 6 837.4 Senneville 0 <5 np 21 2280.1 SudWest <5 211 270.0 2 893 3,701.8 Verdun 7 158 228.2 2 279 3292.0 Ville-Marie 6 345 386.9 3,543 3 973.3 Villeray – Saint-Michel – Parc-Extension 37 750 521.4 7,718 5 365.2 Westmount <5 55 270.8 564 2,776.7 Territory to be confirmed 58 87 – 1,563 – Montreal total 537 8 287 401.2 93,447 4,523.8

