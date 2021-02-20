Mayor Plante & NFL/CHSLD hero crossed paths on Mount Royal today

Valérie Plante shared a selfie with Laurent-Duvernay-Tardif while the two were cross-country skiing.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante just posted a photo of herself with Doctor/CHSLD orderly/NFL Player Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. The two bumped into each this afternoon while they were cross-country skiing on Mount Royal.

Plante posted the selfie in an Instagram Story with the caption, “When you ski, you meet fantastic people on Mont Royal.”

