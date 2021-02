Less than one-third want it to proceed at the same time it usually does.

Majority of Canadians want spring break to be cancelled or postponed: poll

According to a new survey by Leger Marketing, 29% of Canadians want spring break to be cancelled and 27% want it to be postponed to a later date. Just 31% of Canadians want spring break to proceed at the same time it usually does.

Currently, Quebec is going forward with spring break on schedule, while Ontario has decided to postpone it till April.

