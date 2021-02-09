Majority of Canadians want Joe Biden to focus on climate change over economy during presidency

Leger Marketing has conducted a new study where respondents were asked to choose between whether President Joe Biden should take significant steps to address climate change during his presidency, or grow the US economy at all costs. The majority of Canadian respondents (56%) think Joe Biden should prioritize addressing climate change, while just 17% think he should prioritize growing the economy.

Americans, on the other hand, are more divided when given the same choice. 37% of Americans think President Joe Biden should prioritize addressing climate change, while 40% think he should prioritize the economy. Biden has already taken some steps to improve the United States’s record on the environment, including signing an executive order to rejoin the Paris Agreement and revoking the permit of the Keystone XL pipeline.

These results are from a web survey conducted by Leger Marketing from Jan. 29 to 31, 2020, with 1,559 Canadians and 1,000 Americans, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel. For the full list of results and methodology, please click here.

