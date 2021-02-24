LISTEN: The latest Bandcamp single by Montreal’s Socalled

The Montreal rapper, producer and musician known as Socalled has been at it for more than a minute, and he’s recently been making some noise for the first time since his 2019 album The 2nd Season. Socalled has released a series of singles on Bandcamp this year, including a song about Bernie Sanders and a takedown of the Canadian senate. His latest comes just in time for the Jewish holiday of Purim, a two-day affair that begins on Thursday.

"Purim Purim Purim"

