Socalled
Music, Sounds

LISTEN: The latest Bandcamp single by Montreal’s Socalled

by CultMTL

“Purim Purim Purim” was released just ahead of this week’s Jewish holiday.

The Montreal rapper, producer and musician known as Socalled has been at it for more than a minute, and he’s recently been making some noise for the first time since his 2019 album The 2nd Season. Socalled has released a series of singles on Bandcamp this year, including a song about Bernie Sanders and a takedown of the Canadian senate. His latest comes just in time for the Jewish holiday of Purim, a two-day affair that begins on Thursday.

For more music, please visit the Socalled Bandcamp page. Listen to “Purim Purim Purim” here:

“Purim Purim Purim”

For more Montreal music coverage, please visit the Music section.

Posted in Music, Sounds
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily news website and monthly magazine focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.