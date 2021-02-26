LISTEN: High Klassified returns with 3 Words

High Klassified will release a new project next month via Fool’s Gold Records.

High Klassified has been relatively quiet for the past couple of years. After dropping the irresistible Misstape EP alongside Zach Zoya, the Laval producer has only dropped a couple of new tracks.

High Klassified, born Kevin Vincent, is at long last gearing up to release a new project. Law of Automata: Valid is set to drop next month via Fool’s Gold Records, a label co-founded by fellow Montrealer, A-Trak. Vincent has played at the Fool’s Gold Block Party at MURAL Festival on several occasions.

Today, the beatmaker has released the first single from the project. “3 Words” is a jazzy collaboration with R&B sensation Leven Kali. The track is accompanied by a CGI animation of High Klassified, designed by 3D illustrator Serwah Attafuah.

This week marks four years since High Klassified earned his biggest production credit to date. The producer worked on the track “Coming Out Strong,” a collaboration between Future and The Weeknd that appeared on the former’s HNDRXX album. The song charted at #43 on the Canadian Hot 100.

High Klassified’s Law of Automata: Valid drops on March 26. Fans can look forward to five new tracks from the musician.

