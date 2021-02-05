Lil Yachty to produce and star in UNO film adaptation

The film is being described as an “action heist comedy” set in Yachty’s hometown of Atlanta.

A certain celebrity rapper is taking his fun-loving personality to the next level. It was announced that Lil Yachty is working with Mattel’s movie division on a film adaptation of the popular card game UNO. Variety describes the film as an “action heist comedy” set in Yachty’s hometown of Atlanta.

The film is being written by newcomer Marcy Kelly. Yachty is expected to serve as both lead actor and a co-producer. Kevin “Coach K” Lee, Pierre “P” Thomas (who are both a part of the rapper’s management team, Quality Control) and Brian Sher will also produce. Robbie Brenner and Kevin McKeon will serve as executive producer and supervising producer, respectively.

This is not the first time Lil Yachty has dipped his toes into the world of film. He has appeared in a number of movies, including a cameo appearance in 2019’s Long Shot, which was filmed in Montreal.

Last year, the rapper released his fourth studio album, Lil Boat 3. This writer dubbed the project, “a light listen for these incredibly heavy times.”

