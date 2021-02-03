Lil Uzi Vert implanted a $24-million diamond in his forehead

Is Lil Uzi Vert the world’s biggest WandaVision fan? Just days after expressing interest in implanting a $24-million diamond in his forehead, the rapper stayed true to his word and got it done.
The rapper has never been one to shy away from eccentricity. The “Money Longer” artist has envisioned having this rare diamond for years and claims to have begun paying for it as early as 2017.
Giving the ridiculousness of the situation, Twitter had an absolute field day with the news. Users did not hold back on roasting Uzi for his new headpiece:
After a brief hiatus, Lil Uzi Vert returned with a fire in his heart in 2020. The rapper released two albums: Eternal Atake and Pluto x Baby Pluto, the latter a collaborative effort with Future. Each album was also rereleased with bonus editions, which essentially doubled as two full new albums. The rapper is looking to continue his hot streak into the new year. He recently announced that he has been in the studio with none other than Grimes, who he referred to as his “sister.”
