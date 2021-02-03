Lil Uzi Vert implanted a $24-million diamond in his forehead

The rapper’s new look is being compared to The Avengers’ Vision.

Is Lil Uzi Vert the world’s biggest WandaVision fan? Just days after expressing interest in implanting a $24-million diamond in his forehead, the rapper stayed true to his word and got it done.

Lil Uzi Vert’s new $24 million face diamond 💎 pic.twitter.com/CPqsPFFru7 — Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) February 3, 2021 Lil Uzi Vert and his new face diamond.

The rapper has never been one to shy away from eccentricity. The “Money Longer” artist has envisioned having this rare diamond for years and claims to have begun paying for it as early as 2017.

I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now . This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. ♦️ A lot of M’s in my face 🤫 💰 💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰 — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) January 30, 2021

Giving the ridiculousness of the situation, Twitter had an absolute field day with the news. Users did not hold back on roasting Uzi for his new headpiece:

this is how ima pull up on lil uzi when he gets that diamond on his forehead pic.twitter.com/satDm9mKS1 — 𝓖𝓲𝓸 (@woahgio_) February 3, 2021

someone said this how lil uzi look now @LILUZIVERT pic.twitter.com/BRIJNKuppg — cloutless (@cloutvis) February 3, 2021

same energy pic.twitter.com/NBNEXh1nyw — Lil uzi vert Brazil 🌎☄️💕 (@babyplutobrazil) February 3, 2021

Remember the blood diamond from the movie Blood Diamond (2006) yeah. It’s on Lil Uzi Vert’s forehead now. Feel old yet??? pic.twitter.com/4NMpa3vnDW — Sam (@sampagnepapi_) February 3, 2021

After a brief hiatus, Lil Uzi Vert returned with a fire in his heart in 2020. The rapper released two albums: Eternal Atake and Pluto x Baby Pluto, the latter a collaborative effort with Future. Each album was also rereleased with bonus editions, which essentially doubled as two full new albums. The rapper is looking to continue his hot streak into the new year. He recently announced that he has been in the studio with none other than Grimes, who he referred to as his “sister.”

