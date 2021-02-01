COVID cases Quebec 1,000

Less than 1,000 new COVID cases in Quebec today!

890 is the province’s lowest new daily case count since November.

For the first time since November, the number of new cases of COVID-19 in the province of Quebec is under 1,000, with 890 new cases, bringing the total number of infections since the pandemic began to 263,473. There have been 32 deaths reported, and 8 additional hospitalizations, for a total of 1,144 — that total includes 183 people in ICU, down 8 from the previous day.

To see updated COVID-19 case numbers by Montreal neighbourhood, please click here.

For more details about the COVID-19 situation in Quebec, please visit the Santé Québec website.

