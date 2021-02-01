Less than 1,000 new COVID cases in Quebec today!

For the first time since November, the number of new cases of COVID-19 in the province of Quebec is under 1,000, with 890 new cases, bringing the total number of infections since the pandemic began to 263,473. There have been 32 deaths reported, and 8 additional hospitalizations, for a total of 1,144 — that total includes 183 people in ICU, down 8 from the previous day.

