Legendary Canadian actor Christopher Plummer has died

It was reported this afternoon that legendary Canadian actor Christopher Plummer died today at the age of 91. He reportedly passed away peacefully at his Connecticut home with his wife of 53 years, Elaine Taylor, at his side.

Plummer appeared in 216 films and TV series and also played many roles on stage, on Broadway, at Stratford and beyond. He remained very active in recent years, winning an Oscar for the 2010 film Beginners and getting nominated for his roles in The Last Station (2009) and All the Money in the World (2017). His last role was in Todd Robinson’s 2019 film The Last Full Measure. Plummer’s most famous role is that of Captain John Von Trapp in The Sound of Music (1965).

Plummer was born in Toronto and raised in Montreal, where he attended the High School of Montreal, which was located in the downtown building that is now occupied by F.A.C.E./MIND.

For more about the 75-year acting career of Christopher Plummer, please visit his IMDB page.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.