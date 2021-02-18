LeBron James wants to release a rap album

It’s no secret that LeBron James is a hip hop head. The Los Angeles Lakers’ small forward is known for his Instagram stories rapping along to the latest rap releases.

LeBron James raps along to Tee Grizzly

Now the basketball star is looking to take his love of the genre to new heights. Earlier today, James tweeted about his desire to drop a rap album, sometime in the not-so-distant future:

My love for music is INSANE!!! I think I’m going to do a album. Oh no I won’t be rapping or anything like that. I’m not crazy, I know what I’m great at, but I tell you one thing I do have. So many friends that can. 😉😁! Thinking out load 🤔👑💭. — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 18, 2021

As the tweet clarifies, James would not actually be rapping himself — the project would be more akin to a compilation album.

This is not the first time he has expressed interest in such a project. In a 2018 episode of James’ HBO interview series The Shop, the baller said he would love for Drake to write music for him to rap over. “LeBron has bars,” Drake says to James in response.

In 2009, a soundtrack was released to coincide with LeBron’s More Than a Game documentary. It featured the hit single “Forever” by Drake, Kanye West, Lil Wayne and Eminem. James appears throughout the music video.

Later this year, the four-time NBA Champion will star in Space Jam: A New Legacy. James has teased that its soundtrack will be just as epic as that of the first film, which included Seal’s “Fly Like an Eagle” cover and R. Kelly’s “I Believe I Can Fly.”

“One of the first things I said when I was in my pitch meeting to do the movie, I was like, ‘Listen, I love the movie and what it stood for back in the day, but the soundtrack alone… if we don’t get the right soundtrack, I don’t want to be a part of it,'” James explained in an interview last May.

“Once we start putting out some promos, a couple clips here, we’ll start releasing a little bit of the songs and things that go with it, but the heavy hitters, we’re going to keep until the movie.”

