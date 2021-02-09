“I’ll go but I’m not stopping. I’ll lower my dosage but I like doing it too much.”

Juice Wrld had planned to go to rehab before his untimely death

It’s been over a year since the passing of Juice Wrld. Born Jarad Anthony Higgins, the rapper was pronounced dead on Dec. 8, 2019, just days after his 21st birthday. His death was ruled an accidental overdose. A mixture of oxycodone and codeine was found in his system.

In a recent interview with DJ Vlad, Lil Bibby, who signed Juice Wrld to his Grade A Productions record label, revealed that the rapper had agreed to go to rehab before his untimely passing.

“We already had him signed up for rehab. He already agreed to go, that was like pulling teeth with him,” said the rapper/record executive on Higgins’ Percocet consumption.

“He was taking one and a half pills and I thought that was crazy! But then I found out that he was doing like, four pills,” he continued. “I’m freaking out…because all the people I know do at the max one [pill]…We found out he was doing more than four, like, a week before he passed…I ain’t gon’ say the number but it was a lot! That was the final straw.”

Lil Bibby and Juice Wrld

Bibby explains that Juice Wrld’s team, friends and family staged an intervention for the “Lucid Dreams” artist. While Bibby was not there in person, he managed to attend over FaceTime.

While Higgins was eventually receptive to the idea of rehab, he would only go on one condition: “You won’t believe what he said.” Bibby details to Vlad. “He said, ‘Alright I’ll go but I’m not stopping. I’ll lower my dosage but I like doing it too much.’”

Juice Wrld’s death has been harrowing for the hip hop community. The rapper’s legacy lives on through posthumous releases. Last July, a posthumous album, Legends Never Die, came out via Grade A and Interscope. A second posthumous release is expected later this year.

If you or a loved one is dealing with substance abuse, learn more about how you can help by following these useful links compiled by the Canadian Addiction Treatment Centres.

