Here’s what’s reopening in Montreal & other Quebec red zones on Monday

While the curfew and ban on indoor gatherings in homes continues province-wide until at least Feb. 22 (though the curfew time will be 9:30 p.m. in orange zones), even in red zones like Montreal, some public health closures and restrictions are being relaxed on Feb. 8. Below is a list of what’s reopening in Montreal on Monday, as per the Quebec government website:

Museums

Specifically “museum institutions, biodomes, planetariums, insectariums, botanical gardens, aquariums, zoological gardens” are reopening with mandatory mask, social distancing and crowd control measures in place (as they were pre-Oct. 2020). Unfortunately there is no mention of art galleries.

Non-essential retail and personal care

Reopening of all non-essential businesses including personal care businesses (hair salons, barbershops, spas, massage etc), with capacity restrictions. Reopening of shopping malls with “adequate supervision of common areas to avoid any gathering and loitering.”

Outdoor sports and leisure

Limited to four people, though larger groups would be permitted if they are all from the same address

CEGEPs and universities

All teaching activities, including theoretical courses, can be offered with students present, but only with a 50% room occupancy rate. There is no occupancy limit for practical teaching activities and assessments.

A physical distance of 1.5 metres between seated students and 2 metres otherwise must be maintained.

A “procedural mask” for students is required at all times, except:

during teaching activities that involve singing, the use of wind musical instruments, drama or physical activity

when eating

during an oral presentation

Educational group activities with a maximum of six students will be allowed, with masks and two-metre physical distance, for:

team work in collective workspaces in libraries

studying

attending a Zoom class with other classmates (but not in homes)

attending “knowledge enrichment activities”

