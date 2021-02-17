Rush Limbaugh
News

Hateful gas-bag and right-wing talk radio host Rush Limbaugh dead at 70

by CultMTL

Lung cancer and nearly a month of Biden/Harris did him in.

Extremely popular, extremely conservative talk-radio host, best-selling author and hateful gas-bag Rush Limbaugh has died of lung cancer at the age of 70.

His wife Kathryn Adams announced his passing on his long-running The Rush Limbaugh Show, reportedly the most listened-to show in the history of radio.

Limbaugh, a known racist, homophobe, misogynist, warmonger and climate-change-denier, was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Donald Trump during the State of the Union address last year.

For the latest news updates, please visit the News section.

Posted in News
Cult MTL 2020 logo

by CultMTL

Contributor
Cult MTL is a daily web and monthly print publication focusing on Montreal culture, music, arts, news, politics and city life. Along with interviewing local and visiting artists, promoters and entrepreneurs, we feature analysis and criticism, curate a daily To-Do List and run the annual Best of MTL readers poll.