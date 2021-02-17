Hateful gas-bag and right-wing talk radio host Rush Limbaugh dead at 70

Lung cancer and nearly a month of Biden/Harris did him in.

Extremely popular, extremely conservative talk-radio host, best-selling author and hateful gas-bag Rush Limbaugh has died of lung cancer at the age of 70.

His wife Kathryn Adams announced his passing on his long-running The Rush Limbaugh Show, reportedly the most listened-to show in the history of radio.

Limbaugh, a known racist, homophobe, misogynist, warmonger and climate-change-denier, was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Donald Trump during the State of the Union address last year.

