Daft Punk are breaking up

A publicist for French dance-pop duo Daft Punk confirmed with Pitchfork that they are ending their 28-year musical partnership. Still keeping things mysterious, the helmeted pair did not give a reason for the break-up, simply sharing an eight-minute video entitled “Epilogue” from their 2006 film Electroma on YouTube. The video included a title card that reads “1993–2021.”

Daft Punk, aka Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, were pioneers of the French house movement of the 1990s and released some of the biggest hit songs of recent decades, under their own name (“Around the World” and “One More Time,” among others) and as producers. They’ve won six Grammys, most recently for the 2014 hit “Get Lucky,” and have worked with the likes of the Weeknd, Kanye West and Pharrell Williams.

