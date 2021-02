Fans ejected after confrontation with LeBron James

The Atlanta Hawks fan is being dubbed as “Courtside Karen.”

Four attendees of last night’s Atlanta Hawks game versus the Los Angeles Lakers were removed from the arena after trading words with NBA superstar LeBron James.

“Just got kicked out for talking shit to LeBron James,” Hawks season ticket holder Juliana Carlos explained over her Instagram story following the ejection. She details standing up for her husband, Chris, after LeBron reportedly cussed him out. However, James’ words seem to be the result of the Carlos couple instigating.

"I love our fans. Laker Nation and everybody else against Laker Nation."



Postgame comments from LeBron & the ejected fan pic.twitter.com/uHe48NO3wA — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 2, 2021

This is not the first time Chris Carlos has taunted LeBron James. A look at the Atlantan’s Instagram shows a number of incidents in which Carlos was disrespectful towards the 4-time NBA Champion.



Chris Carlos is a longtime Atlanta Hawks season ticket holder.

According to The Athletic, an internal investigation surrounding the matter has been launched by the Atlanta Hawks.

LeBron is taking the interaction as optimistically as possible. Following the game, he had a good laugh about the incident on social media, dubbing Juliana Carlos as “Courtside Karen.”

Courtside Karen was MAD MAD!! 不不不不不不不 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 2, 2021

Last night’s win over the Hawks marked the end of a 2-week road trip for the Lakers, where they finished with 5 wins and 2 losses. They return to Los Angeles on Thursday to face the Denver Nuggets.

