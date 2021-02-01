In a video testimony, she describes the abuse she suffered while in a relationship with Manson, which started when she was 18 years old.

Evan Rachel Wood is one of five women accusing Marilyn Manson of extreme abuse

Evan Rachel Wood came forward this morning in a statement on Instagram where she named her abuser as Brian Warner, known by most people as Marilyn Manson, with whom she had a relationship that started when she was just 18 years old (Warner was 37).

Evan Rachel Wood is one of five women accusing Brian Warner aka Marilyn Manson of extreme abuse

In the following videos, Evan Rachel Wood can be seen describing various types of abuse she experienced while dating an individual we now to be Marilyn Manson, the side effects of which she is still dealing with. A warning that the content is disturbing.

Four other women have come forward with allegations about abuse by Marilyn Manson in recent days. His legal representatives have yet to comment.

