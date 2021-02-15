Eugenie Bouchard mason Rudolph Valentine's Day
Eugenie Bouchard is dating Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph

by CultMTL

The Montreal tennis player and football player shared Valentine’s Day photos on Instagram yesterday.

While TMZ reported the rumour earlier last year, Eugenie Bouchard and Mason Rudolph only made their relationship official on Instagram yesterday for Valentine’s Day. The Montreal tennis player and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback shared photos from Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on what Bouchard referred to as a “quick day getaway.”

Rudolph’s photo is captioned “My Valentine.”

Bouchard is currently ranked 141 on the WTA Tour. Her last tournament was in Macon, GA, where she lost in the second round of the IFT/USTA.

For more on Eugenie Bouchard, please visit her WTA Portal.

