Dr. Dre raps about brain aneurysm and divorce in new song

2021 got off to a scary start for Dr. Dre, who was rushed to the hospital following a brain aneurysm on Jan. 5. Luckily, the rapper was sent home shortly thereafter to recover from the comfort of his abode.

Not long after that incident, Dre returned to the studio. A frequent collaborator, Dem Jointz, even hinted that The Chronic artist would at long last complete his Detox album, which was first announced in the early 2000s and ultimately shelved.

Today, we at long last get a first taste of new music by Dr. Dre. DJ Silk, who worked on the good doctor’s 2015 Compton album, went on Instagram Live to preview a collaboration between Dre and KXNG Crooked. In the song, Dre addresses both his aneurysm and divorce:

“Tryna kill me with them lies and that perjury, I see you (ICU) tryna fuck me while I’m in surgery, I see you (ICU) dead lit on some money shit,” he raps on the track.

The divorce was announced over the summer. His wife Nicole Young cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason. He is reportedly set to pay Young $2-million in spousal support.

